The East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) will be relocating its COVID-19 vaccination clinic to the Ararat Medical Centre from Wednesday, November 16.
The clinic, which has been operating from the Ararat Senior Citizens' Centre since May, will now be located at 55 High St and will operate from 8:30am to 12pm, and 1pm to 4pm every Wednesday and Thursday.
Pfizer and Novavax vaccines will be available to all members of the public, with both phone bookings and walk-ins accepted.
EGHS director of clinical services Peter Armstrong said the new location may encourage more people to get their jabs, given a recent decrease in vaccination uptake.
"We thought if we were connected to the medical centre it might be an opportunity for the doctors to directly refer people that present there," Mr Armstrong said.
"It's a supported environment. It's what they used to do in the past to get vaccinations, so it's just a bit of a throwback to what used to happen.
"The clinic is still open to anyone, you don't have to be a patient of the medical centre to get a vaccination."
COVID-19 cases have been steadily growing in Victoria in recent weeks, with 14,903 active cases across the state as of Friday, November 11.
Mr Armstrong said the EGHS had been monitoring the situation and were prepared to vaccinate more people, which he said was a good defence against recent outbreaks.
"We have trained a lot of staff over the last year and a half to be vaccinated. We've got the ability to increase our numbers if we need and if the demand is there," he said.
The director of clinical services recommended all community members to stay up to date with their jabs, particularly those over the age of 65 and those living with comorbidities or illness.
He also said the EGHS would continue to operate mobile vaccination clinics at different hubs each week.
Phone bookings for the EGHS vaccination clinic can be made through 5352 9363.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
