Ararat Redbacks suffered back-to-back losses against Mt Gambier and Millicent

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
November 15 2022 - 3:00pm
Redbacks skipper Zac Dunmore scored 75 points over both games. Photo by Cass Coffey.

Ararat Redbacks' undefeated start to the season has come to an end with back-to-back losses against Mt Gambier Lakers and Millicent Magic in the Country Basketball League.

