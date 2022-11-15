Ararat Redbacks' undefeated start to the season has come to an end with back-to-back losses against Mt Gambier Lakers and Millicent Magic in the Country Basketball League.
The Redbacks came up against an also-undefeated Mt Gambier squad on Saturday night at Burn Bruning Stadium, with the tight contest finishing in favour of the home team 91-87.
Despite the hard-fought loss, skipper Zac Dunmore proved dominant with a game-high 37 points, followed by Josh Fiegert who scored 21.
The challenging times didn't end there for the Redbacks, with a trip to Millicent the following day resulting in another loss to a strong Magic squad 104-92.
Dunmore had another dominant performance, scoring 38 points, with fellow high-scorer Fiegert finishing with 26.
Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said he was disappointed with the results but ultimately confident with his boys' performance.
"They were two of the hardest teams we've faced this season," Mr Burger said.
"It's never easy going over there playing tough teams. You've got all the travel and you're staying away from home for two games and two days. It was tough, but I'm happy with how the guys performed regardless of the result."
The coach also congratulated Dunmore on his two powerful performances, labelling the skipper as "the strongest player in the whole competition at the moment."
The Redbacks will be back on the road this weekend against a struggling Colac Kookas side, who went down to Horsham Hornets last weekend 93-59.
Mr Burger said he wanted to see his team tighten its defence, which he said was an issue against the Lakers.
"I don't think we have a problem scoring the ball. It's more our defence and making sure that holds up, and making sure we make changes during the game to combat how the other side plays," he said.
"They're always a tough side to beat down there. Obviously anyone at home is hard to beat, so we won't be taking them lightly that's for sure.
"We're excited to hopefully get back on the winners list and get on top of things again."
The Redbacks play the Colac Kookas this Sunday at Blue Water Leisure Centre from 12:30pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
