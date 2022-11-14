Ararat-based Montara Wines has re-opened its cellar doors to the public after three years of sporadic openings and various challenges, including the pandemic and overseas tariffs.
The family-owned company re-opened the facilities last Friday for the first time since March, with visitors now having the chance to relax with wine tasting, platters, music, and scenic views.
Montara general manager James Stapleton said it felt fantastic to have the cellar doors up and running again.
"The cellar door was looking a little overgrown and in a bit of a sorry state," he said.
"We've put some work into having it presentable again. It reminded us of how special the place is, with the view and the serenity out there."
Cellar door manager Elisha Reid felt equally excited to be back, and said the community was already on board on opening day.
"It's just beautiful when you can sit out here and look at the view, with the beautiful sunshine and great wine," Ms Reid said.
"It's perfect timing and people are now wanting to get out and do things.It's a great place to come on a Sunday afternoon. You can sit outside in the sun, listen to some music and really just enjoy the day."
It hasn't been all sunshine for Montara though, with recent years presenting several challenges for the company both home and abroad.
Mr Stapleton said the COVID-19 lockdowns had a significant impact on the business, with their sale reps being unable to visit bottle shops.
"It was very difficult. We really rely on our relationships with our customers, but the sales reps weren't allowed to visit bottle shops, so it made it really hard to work on our relationships and get the sales," he explained.
Overseas sales were also affected when China, a leading purchaser of Australian wines, announced heavy anti-dumping tariffs on all Australian wine imports in March 2021.
What was once a reliable revenue source quickly became untenable, with tariffs of between 116.2 per cent and 218.4 per cent slapped on all bottled products.
"At least 50 per cent of our business was exporting to China," Mr Stapleton said.
"Once they put the huge tariffs on Australian wine it meant that market was no longer. That was a massive hindrance to the business."
Ms Reid said Montara wasn't spared by the wide-reaching labour shortage either.
"We survived through COVID, but now it's about trying to get the staff back in so we can be fully operational and be providing a great venue to people," she said.
Conditions seem to be improving for the family-run business though, with new staff and a cellar door re-opening party planned for Sunday, December 4 from 11am to 5pm.
The event will feature live music by singer-guitarist Dave Nicholson, as well the Ozzy Kebabs food truck and the cellar door's signature wine tasting.
Mr Stapleton said he expects the event to "go off with a bang". He also said visitors and locals can expect the cellar door to be open much more consistently going forward.
"We'll be putting on more live music, and we'll some tasting platters and beer on-tap," he said.
"Visitors can expect a really down to earth and relaxed approach to wine, with the view and the vines and the rolling hills. It really is a peaceful and relaxing place to let your hair down."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
