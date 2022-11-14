The Ararat Advertiser
Montara Wines has re-opened its new and improved cellar doors

Updated November 15 2022 - 5:20pm, first published November 14 2022 - 7:00pm
Montara Wine's Elisha Reid is excited to have the cellar door back. Photo by Ben Fraser.

Ararat-based Montara Wines has re-opened its cellar doors to the public after three years of sporadic openings and various challenges, including the pandemic and overseas tariffs.

