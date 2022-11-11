Christmas has come early for the Ararat Pony Club who've received new polocrosse equipment thanks to a local council grant.
Ararat Rural City Council's Community and Events Grants Program has helped the club purchase new equipment, including a computer, polocrosse nets and rackets, horse jumps, and obstacles for a stockman's challenge obstacle course.
The funds will also go towards upgrading the horse yard and making it more secure for both horses and club members.
The financial injection came at a pivotal time for the Ararat Pony Club, who've been unable to fundraise in recent years due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Club treasurer Jill Marshall said the upgrades wouldn't have been possible without the council's support.
"To have the financial support from council is fantastic. The much-needed equipment will last for years to come and will help our club grow," Ms Marshall said in a statement.
"After speaking with a couple of our riders, they shared that the new polocrosse equipment has helped with their skill development and improved their riding."
The Community and Events Grants program typically gives financial assistance to Ararat clubs, organisations and community groups to help them run projects and programs that ultimately benefit the city.
Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said the grants were a great opportunity for local bodies to upgrade their equipment and improve services.
"It's fantastic to see the Ararat Pony Club continue to thrive. The addition of a new obstacle course, equipment and upgraded facilities will encourage and improve participation in club activities," he said in a statement.
"I encourage local clubs and organisations to visit the Community Grants page on council's website for further information about the program."
Fellow Ararat groups can now apply for their own slice of pie, with applications now open for the Community and Events Grants' latest round of funding.
Groups can apply for up to $5000 for major events and $3000 for smaller projects, before applications close on Thursday November 17 at 10am.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
