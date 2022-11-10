The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
What's on

'Notions of Care' exhibition will open at Ararat Gallery on Saturday

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated November 10 2022 - 4:55pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Gallery TAMA staff Kim Dearnley and NETS exhibition coordinator Erin Mathews setting up. Photo contributed.

The manner in which art and nature interlink will be explored in a new diverse and thought-provoking exhibition set to open at Ararat Gallery TAMA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.