The manner in which art and nature interlink will be explored in a new diverse and thought-provoking exhibition set to open at Ararat Gallery TAMA.
'Notions of Care' will take visitors on a journey exploring the theme of care via the works of Arini Byng, Snapcat duo Renae Coles and Anna Dunnill, Polly Stanton, Kate Tucker and Katie West.
The exhibition will feature textiles, film, and ceramic artworks, and will kick off with a dance performance by Arini Byng at its opening on Saturday, November 12.
The opening celebrations will also include speeches, as well as light refreshments in the gallery foyer. An Auslan interpreter will also be present throughout the ceremony.
Ararat mayor Jo Armstrong encouraged residents to attend the event and explore some deep-seated themes.
"The idea of self-care, mental health and caring for others is front of mind for many as our community recovers from the pandemic and recent flood events," Cr Armstrong said in a statement.
"This exhibition hones in on the artists' interpretation of care, ways of caring and how it is perceived."
Notions of Care was curated by Kathryne Genevieve Honey and Nina Mulhall. The duo said the artworks will encourage viewers to take time, pause, and contemplate.
"Our curatorial intention was to create a space of calm and relaxation through the use of scent, audio, feel, and of course sight," they said in a statement.
"This premise was formed before COVID-19. In the aftermath of which, the exhibition feels more relevant than ever.
"In these strange times we need to look after ourselves so that we are able to care for each other."
Notions of Care is run by artist-run organisation Bus Projects, and is currently touring with peak artistic body NETS Victoria, who helped fund the project via its Exhibition Development Fund.
The project is also supported by the state government via Creative Victoria.
The gallery opening will begin at 2pm on Saturday, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP via gallery@ararat.vic.gov.au or 03 5355 0220.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
