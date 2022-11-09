Pomonal have overcome St Andrews in a high scoring hit-out for the Grampians Cricket Association's A-grade.
Pomonal edged out their highly competitive opposition by 14 runs, finishing 6/113 to St Andrews' 9/99 at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
Pomonal's efforts at the stumps were led by attacking batsman Matt Peel who finished with a game-high score of 68 runs not out.
St Andrews weren't lacking in their own big-hitters though, with Adam Haslett finishing with 42 runs and Matthew Spalding finishing with 30.
Pomonal's bowling was led by Lachie Green who finished with three wickets, as well as Lachlan Dalkin and Bryce McDonald who finished with two apiece.
St Andrews' Ned Bhoner also finished with three wickets, although it wasn't enough to stop their highly attacking opponents.
Not every match on Saturday was as competitive, with Swifts-Great Western2 comfortably overcoming Halls Gap2 by 47 runs at Great Western Recreation Reserve.
The home team finished 7/107 and were led by a big performance from Travis Nicholson who scored 52 runs.
Despite his team's trouncing, James Zanker finished with four wickets for Halls Gap2, while Dan Warren and Jack Harney finished with two wickets apiece for the home squad.
Play wasn't as competitive at Stawell's North Park, where Swifts-Great Western trounced Rhymney/Moyston2 by 95 runs.
The home team finished 3/151 to the visitor's 7/56, with batting heroes Sam L Cocks and Tom Fitzgerald scoring 66 and 45 runs respectively.
Swifts-Great Western's bowling outfit was just as impressive, as Aaron Greenough, Matt J Heffer and Bradley Carter all finished with two wickets apiece.
Ben Eltham was Rhymney/Moyston2's highest scorer, finishing with 14 runs, ahead of teammate Daniel Walker who finished with 13.
It wasn't all doom and gloom for the first Rhymney/Moyston squad, who defeated Chalambar on forfeit, while Halls Gap had a bye.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
