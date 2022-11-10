Jo Armstrong will remain mayor of Ararat after being re-elected at the Ararat Rural City Council statutory meeting on Tuesday night.
Cr Armstrong will now serve the next 12-months as mayor alongside Bob Sanders, who was also re-elected as deputy mayor.
Cr Armstrong told The Ararat Advertiser the secret to her ongoing mayoral success was her fellow councillors and the people she works alongside.
"We work as a team, that's our resolve, that's something we decided really early in our council term," she said.
"We discuss a lot of things together and we ask a lot of questions together. I think it keeps things really stimulating.
"We've got a group of largely new councillors, who are still so energetic in their approach to fulfilling their duty. It keeps things fresh."
Cr Armstrong, who was first elected as mayor in 2016, described herself and her fellow councillors as people who were "prepared to step outside the box" and not get tied down by old-fashioned modes of operation.
READ MORE
She also said council had several plans for the coming months, including reviewing its Planning Scheme.
"This review we're doing of our Planning Scheme is really important work. This has been a complete and thorough analysis of what works and what doesn't work," Cr Armstrong explained.
"We've gone through all the filing cabinets, dusted off all the cobwebs, and found the contradictions in the Planning Scheme.
"That leads to a confusing environment for residents, businesses and any kind of development that could happen in the future, but also preservation or conservation of important assets."
Cr Armstrong said revising them scheme was not about throwing everything away or ignoring what happened in the past.
"It's about looking at what our resources are and doing our best to manage them with confidence and with clarity. That's a really exciting element of what's coming up."
Ararat Rural City Council will next convene November 29 at 6pm, which will be the final council meeting of the year.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.