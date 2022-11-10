A rare opportunity to secure the ultimate family home and great entertainer on a double-sized allotment. Multiple living zones, five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a separate study put this home in a class of its own. Spacious alfresco with outdoor kitchen and a heated in-ground pool offer resort-style relaxation for family and guests. Stone-topped kitchen, butler's pantry, French doors and hardwood floors are just some of the highlights in this beautiful home. Shedding, carporting, greenhouse, fruit trees, veggie garden and a 15-kilowatt solar system with battery storage are further assets at this outstanding property.

