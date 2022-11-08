Thought it was safe to venture out now that Halloween is finished? Think again. Lantern Ghost Tours will be guiding visitors through Ararat's creepiest building, J Ward, for an overnight investigation. Visitors will be treated to a 2 hour tour, before dining on pizza and soft drink for dinner. The evening will conclude with further investigations into the governor's quarters, hangman's gallows, grave sites and much more. Visitors will then end the night sleeping in the unrenovated gaol cells. That's if sleep is possible. Tickets are $199 per adult and can be purchased via Lantern Ghost Tours.