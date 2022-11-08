Wednesday November 9
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission play Ararat Live w/Kerryn Fields
After three years, Mick Thomas' Christmas Shows are finally back. With a brand new EP out called 'Back in the Day', Mick and his band are excited to entertain the Ararat crowd in time for the silly season. Kiwi singer-songwriter Kerry Fields will be supporting with her own brand of melodic jams. Mick will perform Wednesday, November 9 at the Ararat Town Hall from 8pm. Tickets are available via the Ararat Town Hall website.
November 11
Remembrance Day at Ararat War Memorial
The Ararat RSL will host a Remembrance Day service at the War Memorial from 11am on Friday to remember the brave men and women who served Australia, including those who returned from conflict and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Attendees will then have the chance to lay wreaths beneath the memorial, and there will be a small morning tea at the RSL following the ceremony's conclusion.
November 12
The Red Ball
One Red Tree will be bringing back their premiere fundraising event, The Red Ball, this November to raise funds for sustainable mental health support in the community. Ball-goers will be treated to an evening of culinary delights, visual creations, and a music lineup of the region's best local talent. The Ball will be held Saturday, November 12 from 7pm. Tickets are $100 each and are available for purchase via Ararat Town Hall.
Overnight Paranormal Investigation at J Ward Lunatic Asylum
Thought it was safe to venture out now that Halloween is finished? Think again. Lantern Ghost Tours will be guiding visitors through Ararat's creepiest building, J Ward, for an overnight investigation. Visitors will be treated to a 2 hour tour, before dining on pizza and soft drink for dinner. The evening will conclude with further investigations into the governor's quarters, hangman's gallows, grave sites and much more. Visitors will then end the night sleeping in the unrenovated gaol cells. That's if sleep is possible. Tickets are $199 per adult and can be purchased via Lantern Ghost Tours.
November 28
Notions of Care
A new exhibition exploring the manner in which art and nature interlink will open at the Ararat Gallery from Monday, November 28. The works of Arini Byng, Snapcat, Polly Stanton, Kate Tucker and Katie West will be on display, with each work encouraging visitors to feel a sense of calm. The exhibition is supported by state government imitative, Creative Victoria, and will be held at the Ararat Regional Art Gallery until February 26, 2023.
November 30
Police Information Session
Victoria Police will be holding a careers information session at Alexandra Oval Community Centre to help the community learn about the Police role, the recruitment process, training at the academy and policing in Ararat. The session runs from 6pm to 7:30pm. All attendees are required to show ID before entering. Spots can be reserved via Eventbrite.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
