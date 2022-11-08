The Ararat Advertiser
Mick Thomas, The Red Ball and more will delight Ararat this coming month

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:53pm, first published 10:00am
Mick Thomas' Roving Commissions will play at Ararat Town Hall on Wednesday, November 9. Photo contributed.

Wednesday November 9

