More than 100 years after the Armistice was signed at World War 1's end, Ararat residents will convene to remember those who have since fought and died for their country.
The Ararat RSL will host a Remembrance Day service at the War Memorial from 11am on Friday to remember the brave men and women who served Australia, including those who returned from conflict and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Ararat RSL president Frank Neulist will open the ceremony with a short address, which will be followed The Last Post, performed by bugler Rod Lewin.
Attendees will then have the chance to lay wreaths beneath the memorial, which will be accompanied by bagpiper Scott Rigby. There will be a small morning tea at the RSL following the ceremony's conclusion.
Mr Neulist said everyone was welcome to attend Friday's ceremony, particularly younger generations and those eager to learn more about the day's meaning.
"I find these days there's a lot more younger people from the schools that are really getting involved and researching the history behind it, which is lovely," he said.
While he's not expecting a massive crowd, Mr Neulist said he hoped many veterans would make an appearance, reminisce and share their stories.
"There's a lot of veterans in Ararat. Those of age can still get together and have a bit of comradeship for the day. It doesn't matter what conflict," he said.
"This started 104 years ago at the end of World War 1, when the Armistice was signed. From that day on we've had a lot of wars, we've lost a lot of people and there's been a lot of grief. It's time for people to reflect a little bit."
Mr Neulist said it was important that people keep the Remembrance Day tradition going, despite it not being a designated public holiday nor being as well known as ANZAC Day.
"It's called Remembrance Day for a reason, and that's not just because it started in World War 1, but after every conflict people should remember the sacrifices that were made," he explained.
"It's important that we don't forget."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
