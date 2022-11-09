The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat RSL to hold Remembrance Day ceremony at War Memorial

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat RSL president Frank Neulist before the War Memorial Cenotaph. Picture by James Halley.

More than 100 years after the Armistice was signed at World War 1's end, Ararat residents will convene to remember those who have since fought and died for their country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.