Ararat Redbacks are gearing up for a massive weekend across the border as they prepare to face the second and third placed Mt Gambier and Millicent in the CBL south west men's division.
The Redbacks are currently undefeated after coming off a bye last weekend and narrowly defeating the Warrnambool Seahawks and the Surfcoast Chargers the week before.
They will now face an also undefeated Mt Gambier squad on Saturday night, which Redbacks coach Rhys Burger admitted would be a serious challenge for his team.
"It's going to be tough, especially with the long road trip and getting everybody up and about and ready to play two games in two days," he said.
While Mr Burger admitted being on the road did affect the team's performance "a little bit", he was confident the bye wouldn't impede on the Redback's early season momentum.
"It's still early in the season, but I think we still come off the bye alright," he said. "I don't think there's anything to worry about there. I think being away from the home court is probably the biggest thing.
"I want our guys to play through our game, more than anything," he continued.
"We haven't played them for a while, so we're going in there with the mindset that we'll play our game style and see where we rate ourselves against it, and make adjustments during the game as we see fit."
Both opponents will be building momentum from their respective wins last weekend, with Mt Gambier comfortably overcoming Warrnambool Seahawks 92-60, and Millicent outlasting Portland Coasters 80-74.
The Redbacks will face Mt Gambier from 7:30pm at Bern Bruning Basketball Stadium on Saturday night, and Millicent from 12:30pm at Millicent Stadium the following day.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
