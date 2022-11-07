Operation Furlong, conducted by Victoria Police during the Melbourne Cup long weekend, has resulted in multiple traffic offences throughout the region.
The operation began at 12.01am on Friday, October 28, and finished at 11.59pm on Tuesday, November 1, with two drink and drug driving offences, 15 speeding offences, and eight unregistered vehicles uncovered across the Northern Grampians Police Service Area.
One seatbelt offence was also recorded, as well as two mobile phone offences. No disqualified or unlicensed drivers were recorded during the weekend.
Ararat Police Acting Sergeant Sam Louden said several offenders were issued with infringement notices, as well as summons to appear in court at a later date.
While Sgt Louden said the results weren't necessarily disappointing, he admitted there were still areas of concern for police, including drink and drug driving, which hadn't been on the radar in recent years due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.
"Ultimately, we've got a goal of everyone complying with road safety legislation and law," Sergeant Louden said.
"The reality is there's a number of people who've not done the right thing and they'll be dealt with appropriately.
"Our focus on drug and alcohol testing is going to continue into the traditionally busy summer period, which sees a large number of local, interstate and overseas visitors attending our fantastic local communities and our attractions," he added.
Sergeant Louden also reminded residents to remain cautious on the roads, with more wet weather expected in coming weeks.
"There's still parts of Victoria which are subject to flooding it's imperative motorists stay informed on local conditions, adhere to any warnings being issues and never attempt to drive through floodwaters," he said.
Operation Furlong in the Horsham Police Service Area also resulted in two drink and drug driving offences, as well as 20 speeding offences, three unregistered vehicles, two disqualified drivers and one unlicensed driver.
Three lives were lost on Victorian roads during the long weekend operation, brining this year's road toll to 212, which is 25 higher than last year.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
