The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Lions Club among several initiatives to receive funding from Ararat Windfarms Community Grant

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
November 4 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Lions Club president Rosi Sanders says it was "fantastic" to have the club announced as a grantee. Photo by Klaus Nannestad.

Ararat Lions Club are one of several groups announced as 2022 recipients of the Ararat Sustainable Windfarms Community Grant.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.