Ararat Lions Club are one of several groups announced as 2022 recipients of the Ararat Sustainable Windfarms Community Grant.
The Lions Club, along with 14 other recipients, will share in $90,000 donated by Ararat Windfarm Pty Ltd (AWF), which has annually awarded the grant to socially and environmentally sustainable initiatives since 2013.
The Lions Club will now put their $10,000 portion towards building a new Liberty Swing in Alexandra Gardens, which can be used by children and adults in wheelchairs.
Club president Rosi Sanders said the Lions will also donate an additional $10,000 of their own money to the project.
"We haven't applied for the Windfarms Grant from memory, but it came up at the right time and we thought we'd give it a go. We were really pleased it was successful," Mrs Sanders said.
"It would be fantastic if we could donate the whole $50,000 that's needed, but we don't have those funds.
"We're still very proud and honoured that we're actually able to do this."
Other grant recipients include the Ararat Genealogical Society, who will use the funds to digitise Ararat Advertiser papers from 1899 to 1913, and the Ararat & District Junior Football Club, who will install a new drainage system to improve the Richardson Oval playing surface.
Several other initiatives from Ararat, Lake Bolac, Willaura, Beaufort and Stawell were also announced as grantees.
Ararat Rural Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison said it was "reassuring" to see so many grassroots projects from around the region benefitting from this grant.
"Once again, the level of interest in the AWF's program and standard of applications has been extremely high," Dr Harrison said in a statement.
"A judging panel comprised of council representatives from all municipalities and community members fairly assessed the applications, awarding 14 groups with grants to put their ideas for empowering the community into action.
"This financial support is a great boost for local clubs and groups to further promote community, social and sustainable initiatives for the benefit of local communities in the region."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
