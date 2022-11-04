After years of being overseen by a single employee, Ararat Cemetery is now tended to by a dedicated volunteer group, although not every Ararat resident may be aware of this.
"We manage the cemetery within the laws of the land and the guidelines set up by Cemetery Victoria," Ararat Cemetery Trust president Phil Ralph said.
"We ensure it's maintained and kept to a standard within these guidelines as prescribed."
Mr Ralph is one of several Ararat residents who dedicate their free time to ensuring the site remains clean, picturesque and respectable for the community.
Their responsibilities include gardening, landscaping, facility maintenance and grave digging and filling, among other roles.
Mr Ralph said he was inspired to join the Trust by his mother, who was a member of the Genealogical Society and who would make regular trips to the cemetery for her research.
Mr Ralph is backed by other hardworking members, including treasurer Les Ralph, who's been with the Trust for almost 40 years, Brian Collins who recently helped upgrade the cemetery's children section, and Jo Huxtable who helps clear the area of rubbish, among many other volunteers.
READ MORE
"I do find it rewarding. We've got a very good crew," Mr Ralph said.
"The seven people on the committee are fantastic, and the volunteers are just brilliant. I think the cemetery is looking very well from their efforts."
One of those hardworking volunteers is Dave Colley, who joined the Trust six years ago after getting involved through a friend.
Mr Colley, who was born and bred in Ararat, digs graves for the Trust and also tends to monuments and ashes.
He described the work as "rewarding" and said it was important to give back to the community.
"We were all taught to do something for the community without looking for a reward and this is where I've fallen in recent years," Mr Colley said.
Mr Colley said the job wasn't without its challenges though, and that the recent deluge had made gravedigging much more difficult.
"With the wet weather, you'll fill in a grave, put the clay at least 18 inches above so you've got the useful hump, you'll come out there after an inch of rain and it'll be down a foot, then you've got a great, big hole in the ground. It looks terrible," he said.
"The last two months have been the hardest I've had out there since I've been digging graves."
Mr Ralph agreed, and said the wet weather made it harder to dig without causing as little turf damage as possible.
"It makes life difficult for man and machine to do a job neatly, or nearly impossible. We've got to figure out some way to get it done with the least damage to the cemetery itself," he said.
Mr Ralph said the Cemetery Trust still had plans to improve the grounds moving forward, including building a new shed for Trust members, expanding the ground to include more grave space, and installing a new native flower garden for the interment of ashes.
"I think it's important for any organisation to look ahead," Mr Ralph added.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.