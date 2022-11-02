Pomonal Estate has been given the green light to start building six new luxury villas after receiving additional support from the state government's Regional Tourism Investment Fund.
The new villas, which have been in-planning since 2016, will add to the estate's already popular facilities thanks to the $860,000 government boost.
Pomonal Estate's Adam Atchison, who co-owns the property and business with his wife Pep, said it was "amazing" to finally have the project approved after the pandemic cause multiple delays.
"When it was announced by (Western Victoria member) Jaala Pulford, it was very exciting," Mr Atchison said.
"I think the Labor state government wanted to get things going that may have been in the pipeline. They wanted to stimulate that tourism economy in Victoria.
"It will also provide employment for the local community," he continued. "We'll end up with at least two full time employees once we get it up and running."
Mr Atchison said the grant was timely, considering tourism in the region had skyrocketed in the months following the pandemic.
"We just had the Melbourne Cup long weekend, and it was just like Easter. It was incredibly busy," he said.
"There's not enough accommodation or eating venues in the area to handle those large amounts of people coming.
"We definitely need more infrastructure to accommodate those people and give them a good experience."
While Mr Atchison didn't expect the boom to slow down anytime soon, he applauded Grampians Tourism and CEO Marc Sleeman for their efforts in promoting the region.
"Once international and domestic travel continues to ramp up, I think the demand is going to be there for a long time," he said.
The six new luxury villas are expected to be completed by June 2024.
Other Regional Tourism Investment Fund recipients included WAMA's 'Where Art Meets Nature' gallery, and a new three-bedroom boutique accommodation in Halls Gap. Both projects received $6.75 million and $170,000 respectively.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
