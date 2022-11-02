Eureka Veterans Cycling Club says it may be unable to hold events in Ararat in the near future after it was forced to cancel the annual Pyrenees Derby on Sunday due to low participation numbers.
Club president Stuart Brien said the annual event, which sees cyclists over 30 years of age ride 50km between Ararat and the Pyrenees Highway, was cancelled due to a lack of riders and would most likely not return next year.
"We probably won't run an event in Ararat next year, on the basis that we just couldn't get it up with support," Mr Brien said.
"Being a long way away from our club, it's hard enough to encourage people to get to the Ballarat events, let alone getting them up to Ararat."
Mr Brien said the problem wasn't unique to Ararat though, and that lack of participation for cycling clubs and other sporting clubs had become more of a problem in recent years.
"This year we've probably had to cancel more events and races than ever before," he said.
"While membership's there, the low participation level means we have less people to call on as volunteers to help us stage events, which means more work falls to a smaller number of people, which leads to volunteer burnout. That's not an ideal scenario for anyone."
Mr Brien said he believed there were several factors behind this, such as COVID-19 and recent poor weather which had caused people to feel less motivated to get involved with community sports.
It's a blow for Ararat, which boasts a rich cycling history and has helped produce several renowned athletes, including Olympic cyclists Shane Kelly and Lucas Hamilton.
Mr Brien said the Club was already discussing ways to encourage more participation, including introducing a mid-year winter break and inter-club events to promote greater camaraderie and competition between clubs.
"I get a sense this is just a phase and that people will come back," he said.
"We still need people to be aware that smaller organisations need the support of volunteers in order to survive and thrive.
"We're just custodians and we've got to be prepared to put our hand up every so often. It doesn't have to be a long time, just enough to make a difference."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
