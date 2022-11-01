After three years, Mick Thomas' Christmas Shows are finally back. With a brand new EP out called 'Back in the Day', Mick and his band are excited to entertain the Ararat crowd in time for the silly season. Kiwi singer-songwriter Kerry Fields will be supporting with her own brand of melodic jams. Mick will perform Wednesday, November 9 at the Ararat Town Hall from 8pm. Tickets are available via the Ararat Town Hall website.

