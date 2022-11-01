Ararat community members will have the chance to provide feedback and engage with their local health practitioners at the East Grampians Health Service (EGHS) Open Access Board Meeting.
The annual meeting will be held at the Ararat Town Hall on November 22 and will feature an open dialogue between board members and the community, as well as awards and scholarship presentations for staff.
EGHS chief executive Nick Bush said the event will allow the organisation to discuss its most pressing issues with the public, such as worker shortages.
"We've got medical workforce shortages in general practice across the community, which is a real challenge for us," Mr Bush said.
"We'd like to have more doctors in the community than what we do. The same can be said for nurses and Allied health staff.
"Like always, we're open to feedback about how we can improve the services we deliver to the community."
Mr Bush said the meeting will also focus on celebrating the EGHS staff for their dedication and service, particularly after two challenging years.
Scholarships announced at this year's meeting will include the Joe Kapp scholarship for further educational support, the Angela Laidlaw Clinical Scholarship, and Epworth Foundation scholarships.
Staff will also be recognised and rewarded for completing the graduate nurse program, as well as experienced staff who will be recognised for their long service.
Life Governors, considered to be the most prestigious recognition of one's service to the EGHS, will also be announced.
"It's about celebrating some of the staff's academic achievements, their length of service, and also encouraging emerging staff members to undertake further training," Mr Bush said.
"We can have buildings and fabric, but if we haven't got the staff to deliver the services, then we don't have a successful health service."
Mr Bush said all community members were welcome to attend, but would need to RSVP by November 11 for catering purposes. Attendees can contact 5352 9303 or email jo.summers@eghs.net.au to notify their attendance.
The EGHS Open Access Board Meeting will begin at 6pm.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
