Central and solid with updates

Positioned in Ararat's west end, within walking distance to all amenities, this property represents good value in a central location. The home is double-fronted brick veneer with three bedrooms plus central bathroom with separate shower. Generous kitchen with tasteful renovation, a dining area and a family lounge area provide ample space. A second living area could become a fourth bedroom or rumpus. Ducted heating, fresh paint and new floorcoverings add to the appeal of this tidy home with a flexible floorplan. The property has outdoor paving and easy-care gardens as well as a 10 x 4-metre shed and a 7.5 x 5-metre undercover alfresco.

