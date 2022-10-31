Ararat Redbacks have continued their unbeaten streak after overcoming a valiant challenge by the Warrnambool Seahawks in the Country Basketball League.
The Redbacks found themselves at a six-point deficit heading into the final quarter at Warrnambool Stadium on Saturday night, before shifting the momentum and outscoring their plucky opponents to ultimately claim an 84-82 victory.
The hard-fought win was led by captain Zac Dunmore who finished with 33 points, as well as Joshua Fiegert who finished with 18.
Redbacks coach Rhys Burger said the team's slow start impeded their momentum throughout the opening quarters.
"We went into it a little bit flat," Mr Burger said.
"Warrnambool came out firing and they were ready to hit us with everything they had, and they did. We were very lucky to get away with that win."
The Redbacks were able to regain their strong form the following day though, with a 92-71 victory over the Surfcoast Chargers in Ararat.
The victory was once again led by damaging performances from both Dunmore and Fiegert, who scored 30 and 29 points respectively.
Despite the more convincing win, Mr Burger said there was still room for improvement.
"We started really slow, but in the second half we managed to pick it up and get away with a good win," he said.
"In our past two games we've started really slow, and we need to tighten that up. We play much better when we get a really good start, get in front, and get the confidence going."
The Redbacks now have a bye week, before heading to South Australia the following week for two challenging matches against the Mt Gambier Lakers on Saturday night, November 12, and Millicent Magic the following afternoon.
Mr Burger said the Lakers, who are also undefeated, would be Ararat's toughest challenge so far.
"It'll be a top-of-the-table clash," Mr Burger said.
"We haven't played them for a few years, but I know they've got some really handy players and that they play some high level basketball.
"It'll tell us where we're at and if we've got things to work on. They'll be the barometer."
Mr Burger said he expected a full squad for both clashes, with one or two players returning.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
