Agriculture Victoria has some informative events lined up for the region including workshops and a field days event in Kalkee.
AgVic will be holding the Whole farm planning iFarm upgrade workshop both online and in-person in Ararat.
The workshop will be a hands on session which will help farmers upgrade their whole farm plan to a new planning program called QGIS My Farm Plan, with information on the new plan to be provided to all workshop participants.
The in-person workshop will take place at the Ararat Agriculture Victoria Office, Shire Hall, 223-239 Barkly Street, Ararat on November 9, from 10am to 3pm.
The online session provide the same content as the in-person, and will take place November 11 from 10am to 2pm.
Meanwhile, the Wimmera Pulse Field Day will take place November 8, with visitors given the chance to visit the new hub site and hear about some exciting updates.
On the cards will be information on the latest breeding and agronomic advances for lentil, chickpea, field pea, faba bean and vetch from industry specialists.
Other topics covered will include new herbicide tolerance traits, disease management options, frost and heat mitigation, among other topics.
Agriculture Victoria senior research agronomist Jason Brand said the event will be the perfect opportunity for growers to meet industry experts.
"The Agriculture Victoria pulse trials are the result of many hours of interaction with industry to optimise agronomy, maximise yield and increase profitability for growers," Mr Brand said in a statement.
"We welcome everyone to attend the field day to continue to foster this expert community of practice."
The event will take place November 8 from 9am to 1pm in Kalkee, on a site located 30km north of Horsham on Blue Ribbon Road near Murra Warra Wind Farm.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
