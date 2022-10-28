Pyrenees-based boutique wine producer Peerick have done the region proud by winning the coveted Noel Hooper Perpetual Shield for Best Shiraz in this year's Western Victorian Wine Challenge.
The award, which was presented to Peerick for their 2019 Reserve Shiraz in Ararat earlier this month, is the first win for the producers.
Peerick co-owner Michael O'Hara said it was an honour to take out the award.
"This recognition means a lot to a small producer like us and is just reward for the hard work and effort we've put into our wines," he added.
The most recent win caps off a big year for Peerick, which took out gold for their Reserve Shiraz at the AWC in Vienna, a double gold from Winestate Magazine, as well as double gold wins for their sauvignon blanc and Two Nurses Viognier at the Melbourne International Wine Show.
Mr O'Hara and his wife, Felicity, purchased Peerick four years ago, after which they became committed to re-establishing the brand after it had been commercially unavailable for nearly two decades.
"I knew very little about the Pyrenees beforehand. But now, we are an integral part of the wine community here and blessed to own a vineyard in what I consider the most under-rated wine region in the country," Mr O'Hara said.
The duo also retained longtime Peerick vineyard manager Rob Barnes, while recruiting winemakers, Robert Heywood and Ben Howell from Taltarni and Andrew Davey from Melbourne Polytechnic to their production team.
The annual Western Victorian Wine Challenge exhibits the best wines from Western Victoria's four winemaking regions in the Grampians, Pyrenees, Henty and Ballarat.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
