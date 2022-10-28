The Ararat Advertiser
Pyrenees-based producers Peerick have won Best Shiraz at the Western Victorian Wine Challenge

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
October 28 2022 - 4:00am
Peerick owners Felicity and Michael O'Hara. Photo supplied.

Pyrenees-based boutique wine producer Peerick have done the region proud by winning the coveted Noel Hooper Perpetual Shield for Best Shiraz in this year's Western Victorian Wine Challenge.

