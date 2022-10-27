The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Author Lee Kofman will help participants find their inner writing voice at a new workshop

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
October 27 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Lee Kofman will help participants to explore their voice and inner world. Photo supplied.

Acclaimed author Lee Kofman will be making a special appearance at Ararat Library on Saturday for a two-hour writing workshop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.