Acclaimed author Lee Kofman will be making a special appearance at Ararat Library on Saturday for a two-hour writing workshop.
The 'Developing Writer's Voice' session will see Ms Kofman helping participants to explore their voice and inner world, which in turn can be utilised in their various literary projects.
The Russian-born, Israeli-Australian author will also draw upon her own experiences as both a mother and a bilingual author to share tips on how to overcome writer's block and how to develop an authentic voice.
"What makes a literary work truly original is not the degree of its polishing, but the writer's voice: his or her particular joy, angst, humor, credo, the word choices and the worldviews expressed," Ms Kofman said.
"The emotional truth of the voice is everything in writing. Even the best story won't work if you don't get the voice right.
"I look forward to working with the Ararat community and discussing how creative process works, various 'tricks' of our craft, the ethics of writing and generally what it takes to live a life dedicated to books."
Ararat Mayor Jo Armstrong said such workshops can help boost community creativity as well as connection to the local library.
"Our public libraries make a real difference for our community, providing access to reliable source of knowledge and creating opportunities for residents to stay connected and learn," Cr Armstrong said.
"It's wonderful to see Ararat Library host renowned author Lee Kofman this weekend for a creative writing session. Her workshop will inspire participants and offer practical advice through the lens of her own storied writing career."
Ms Kofman has authored three fiction books and two memoirs, with her most recent book 'The Write Laid Bare' having been released earlier this year.
The workshop is free and will run Saturday, October 29 from 10:30am. No registration is necessary but participants are reminded to bring something to write with.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
