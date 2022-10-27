One of the country's fastest growing social sports, touch rugby, will be scrumming up a storm at Richardson Oval this Saturday 29 October, with a new clinic set to visit town.
The Ararat Touch Rugby Clinic will give players of all standards the chance to improve their skills with excellent coaching from Rugby Victoria, who will be hosting the clinic.
Rugby Victoria diversity and inclusion manager Mike Motu Tauai, who brings 30 years of rugby experience and 10 years playing in the professional Super 10 Italian rugby competition, will introduce the sport to the Ararat community.
Mr Tauai encouraged everyone to come down and have a go, and that touch rugby was all about "having fun, fitness, (and) friendship on the field."
"Newcomers to the sport are encouraged to join, we'll go over basic rugby skills, exercises, and the rules of the game," he explained.
"Participants will also have the chance to play a friendly match of touch rugby, which will conclude the morning session."
READ MORE
Ararat Police sergeant Damian Ferrari said the event would use sport to help bring the community together.
"As part of the welcoming of our Pacific Islanders to our communities, Rugby Victoria has very generously agreed to host some community rugby clinics for the Islander Groups and the wider community to participate in," Sergeant Ferrari said.
"Rugby is one of the Islanders national sports. We hope members of the community will come along and participate or be spectators for the day. The more the merrier!"
Ararat Rural City Council CEO, Dr Tim Harrison said council was committed to fostering an environment of belonging and participation across the municipality.
"Council is proud to support organisations like Rugby Victoria and Ararat Police to deliver community events, with the goal of improving community outcomes for all residents," Dr Harrison said.
"These events have a way of bringing together all things great about our community and helps spread the love of the game.
"This clinic gives the community a chance to learn touch rugby from experienced players and improve their ball handling skills.
"Sport is the backbone of our rural communities; our love of sport connects families, creates a sense of belonging and encourages participation for all."
The Ararat Touch Rugby Clinic will be held at Richardson Oval this Saturday from 10am to 12pm. This clinic is open to those aged 14 years and over and all levels are welcome.
This clinic will be sponsored by FIP Group, Victoria Police and Ararat Rural City Council.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.