The East Grampians Health Service Residents' Support Group Shopping Spree is returning for another year, with shoppers participating for a good cause in the week-long event.
Shoppers who purchase a 'passport' for the event will be able to shop up a storm between November 7 and 13, with all funds raised going towards new outdoor settings for Garden View Court residents at East Grampians Health Service.
Residents' Support Group president Marlene Goudie said the week-long format was returning this year given it had previously worked well for both business owners and shoppers.
"Businesses are offering a generous discount for passport holders, so as well as picking up some great bargains and early Christmas presents, you will be helping our local businesses and also raising funds for aged care at East Grampians Health Service," Mrs Goudie said.
Originally founded as a one-night event five years ago, the Shopping Spree was seen as a chance to both support the Garden View Court residents and local businesses.
Mrs Goudie told The Ararat Advertiser that she preferred the new week-long format, which was previously adopted to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.
"It's been great, having it that way means we don't have to worry about any restrictions that might come in because people can shop when it suits them anytime during the week," she said.
Having raised nearly $3000 during last year's shopping spree, Mrs Goudie said she was looking forward to helping the Garden View Court residents, who recently had a new pergola built on premises.
"We're going to be funding some outdoor settings such as pots and outdoor furniture for the residents, so they can sit outside, enjoy the fresh air and be undercover as well," she said.
"It'll be a great area and will open up the space for the residents and their visitors."
Passport holders from this year's spree will also go in the running to win a voucher from one of the participating businesses, including Zest Living, Latus Jewellers, Intersport SportzBiz, Toyz on Barkly, House of Nai Asian Grocery, among others.
Passports can now be purchased at either 2 Taggs or CAS Footwear on Barkly St at $20 per shopper.
"We look forward to seeing Barkly Street alive with activity during our Shopping Spree Week," Mrs Goudie said.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
