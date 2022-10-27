The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat will go on a shopping spree to raise funds for East Grampians Health Service residents

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
October 27 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Growmaster Grampians will be one of several Ararat businesses participating in this year's shopping spree. Photo supplied.

The East Grampians Health Service Residents' Support Group Shopping Spree is returning for another year, with shoppers participating for a good cause in the week-long event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.