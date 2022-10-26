The 2022 Federal budget and its key focus on families and healthcare have been the talk of the town since being announced on Tuesday night.
Despite some noticeable scrapping, Ararat Rural City Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the budget was overall "pretty good" for local government.
Dr Harrison said the council would benefit from two areas, with the first being the continuation of the Financial Assistance Grants which would allow council to spend in areas identified as being most in-need, and the second being the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
The announced fourth instalment of the program will allow council to target key infrastructure such as local roads, Dr Harrison said.
Not all funds favouring regional communities were saved though. The previous Coalition Government's $250 million 'Building Better Regions Fund' was absent from this year's budget, with the new Labor Government arguing the fund favoured Coalition seats.
The council CEO said he was disappointed the fund had been scrapped, given most councils at various points had benefited from it.
"It's always disappointing to see money wound back out of the regions," Dr Harrison said.
"Building Better Regions always took a bit of work to apply for those grants, but they were of great value when you got them.
"Grants such as Local Roads and Community Infrastructure are much better for local governments, because they come to us directly and we're able to have some discretion around how they're spent once we get the money."
Families and childcare came away as big winners from this year's budget, with $4.7 billion being allocated to childcare over the next four years, with the aim of providing 90 per cent of families with universal childcare.
"I think most young families in the municipality would be very happy to see the increased investment into childcare," Dr Harrison said.
"We know from a recent survey we did that families do struggle to access daycare places, particularly in some of our outlying smaller communities like Willaura and Lake Bolac. It's always good to see money going into those spaces.
Despite the budget chopping and changing, Dr Harrison said investment into local infrastructure still remained a key focus, particularly following recent wet weather which has pockmarked the roads and left numerous potholes.
"I'm always looking for more money from the federal and state governments around local roads and infrastructure because it supports the lifestyles of everyone who lives in Australia, not just rural people," Dr Harrison explained.
"I think all local infrastructure across most municipalities has copped a bit of a flogging in the last couple of weeks.
"We've certainly had serious damage to our unsealed road network, and we'll put significant amounts of money to it to make good with that damage. We will (also) be receiving assistance from state and federal governments."
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
