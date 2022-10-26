The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat Rural City Council CEO Dr Tim Harrison says Federal Budget was "pretty good" for local government

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:27am, first published October 26 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Tim Harrison, picture with mayor Jo Armstrong. File picture

The 2022 Federal budget and its key focus on families and healthcare have been the talk of the town since being announced on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.