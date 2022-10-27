The Ararat Advertiser
A new report shows Grampians accommodation demand will overtake supply by 2026

By Vincent Dwyer
October 27 2022 - 8:00am
Investment attraction and growth manager Fiona Gormann, SW district manager Jamey Staples, Parks Victoria manager Nick Byrne, Grampians Tourism CEO Marc Sleeman, and Grampians Tourism board director Paul Matthews at the 'Invest in the Grampians' launch. Photo is supplied.

A new report commissioned by Grampians Tourism shows accommodation demand in the region will overtake supply by 2026, with urgent calls for investments into high-end accommodation and resorts.

