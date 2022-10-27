Great value in Ararat's prime west end locale

Set in Ararat's idyllic west end, near the kindergarten and primary school, this property creates the perfect affordable option for owner occupiers and investors. Recent upgrades include foundations, plumbing, electrical wiring and a new Colorbond roof. The home offes a large light-filled living area and an updated kitchen with dishwasher, gas cooker and plenty of bench and storage space. Rear laundry, central bathroom, stand-alone shower and a reverse-cycle airconditioner are included. Externally your options are endless, with a rear deck, easy-care gardens and a fully-secured rear yard for kids and pets as well as onsite storage for your caravan and boat.

