All the usual items are up for sale this Sunday morning at the Lake Bolac Town Garage Sale. Visitors will be able to find a bargain on just about anything, from stationary and tomato plants to computers and queen size mattresses. Those interested in having a site are encouraged to contact the Lake Bolac Information Centre. The garage sale will run from 9am to 1pm. Entry will be a gold coin donation which will go towards the Lake Bolac Cemetery Trust.