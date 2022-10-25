October 28
Carole Mules Exhibition
An exhibition dedicated to local textile artist Carole Mule will open on Friday at Ararat Gallery TAMA. The exhibition will showcase Carole's rich and colourful textiles which she developed throughout her life prior to her passing in 2021. The showcase will run until February 5, 2023. Entry is free.
Halloween Special Tour at Aradale Asylum
Just in time for the spooky season, Ararat will be scaring locals and visitors straight with a nighttime trip to the infamous Aradale Asylum. With over 130 years of history and 10,000 death recorded on its premises, this extra long and exclusive tour will not be for the faint of heart. Visitors can choose between the two hour or four hour tour. Tickets are available via Eerie Tours.
Press Play at The Leopold Hotel
One of Melbourne's finest DJ's will be hitting the decks at The Leo once again this Friday night. Hosted by Redline Party & Event Hire, Press PLay will be supported by Dylan Munn, Lochie Donovan, Tom Young and Mitch Wood. Entry is $10 after 9pm, but make sure you get in early, it's going to be packed.
October 29
Finucane & Smith's Travelling Dance Hall
Internationally renowned variety performers Finucane & Smith's will be delighting Ararat audiences on Saturday night with their brand of family-friendly, dazzling dancehall performances, featuring everything from disco divas to go go dancers to Bollywood stars. The event will be held at Town Hall from 7:30 to 9:30pm. Tickets are available via the official Ararat Town Hall website.
READ MORE
October 30
Pyrenees Derby
Eureka Cycling Club Learmonth will hold a special Pyrenees Derby for cycling enthusiasts this Sunday. The 50km test will see cyclists ride from Ararat to the Pyrenees Highway, via Warrak. The ride will start on Grano St at 10am, with all participants required to be at the start line for a race briefing five minutes prior. Entries cost $15 and are available via EntryBoss. But hurry, entries close at 4pm this Friday.
Lake Bolac Town Garage Sale
All the usual items are up for sale this Sunday morning at the Lake Bolac Town Garage Sale. Visitors will be able to find a bargain on just about anything, from stationary and tomato plants to computers and queen size mattresses. Those interested in having a site are encouraged to contact the Lake Bolac Information Centre. The garage sale will run from 9am to 1pm. Entry will be a gold coin donation which will go towards the Lake Bolac Cemetery Trust.
November 9
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission play Ararat Live w/Kerryn Fields
After three years, Mick Thomas' Christmas Shows are finally back. With a brand new EP out called 'Back in the Day', Mick and his band are excited to entertain the Ararat crowd in time for the silly season. Kiwi singer-songwriter Kerry Fields will be supporting with her own brand of melodic jams. Mick will perform Wednesday, November 9 at the Ararat Town Hall from 8pm. Tickets are available via the Ararat Town Hall website.
November 12
The Red Ball
One Red Tree will be bringing back their premiere fundraising event, The Red Ball, this November to raise funds for sustainable mental health support in the community. Ball-goers will be treated to an evening of culinary delights, visual creations, and a music lineup of the region's best local talent. The Ball will be held Saturday, November 12 from 7pm. Tickets are $100 each and are available for purchase via Ararat Town Hall.
November 28
Notions of Care
A new exhibition exploring the manner in which art and nature interlink will open at the Ararat Gallery from Monday, November 28. The works of Arini Byng, Snapcat, Polly Stanton, Kate Tucker and Katie West will be on display, with each work encouraging visitors to feel a sense of calm. The exhibition is supported by state government imitative, Creative Victoria, and will be held at the Ararat Regional Art Gallery until February 26, 2023.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.