The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
What's on

There's a fun, creative and spooky month ahead for Ararat and surrounds

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 26 2022 - 3:45am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aradale Asylum will open its doors for a spooktacular Halloween evening on Friday and Saturday nights. Picture file.

October 28

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.