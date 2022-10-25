Athletes from Ararat and Stawell are gearing up for the returning Tri State Games which will be held in Cobram in November.
Disability support services group Pinnacle will be represented at the games by 12 athletes as part of the combined Stawell/Ararat Pumas.
Despite two years of cancellations due to COVID restrictions, Pinnacle CEO Kathryn Clayton said the athletes were excited for the Tri State Games, which sees competitors living with disabilities from Victoria, NSW and South Australia take part in a week of sporting events.
"The Pumas have been involved since the inception of the Games. It's something they've looked forward to every year," Mrs Clayton said.
"There's friendships and relationships these individuals have but they've not been able to see each other for such a prolonged period of time.
"There is a social component to the games with events each night for the athletes to get to know each other, and to catch up with friends that have gone every year."
The week-long event will be packed with competitions, with each day focusing on a different category including indoor sports, track and field, team sports and swimming.
Competitors will then take part in a variety of activities like table tennis, racing, volleyball, cricket and tenpin bowling.
Mrs Clayton said the event and its athletes showcased "sportsmanship at its best".
"Some of the experiences people see and some of the athleticism and some of the sportsmanship is the best you would see," she said.
"It's everything to some of these athletes. It's what they wait for year in, year out. They work out their costumes for theme nights, or their formal clothes for the gala night.
"They're also very proud to come back with medals for their events and personal bests. They all receive a participation medal as well."
This year's games will also bring celebrations and crowds of supporters to Cobram where visiting athletes will be welcomed with a street parade. Mrs Clayton said everyone was welcome to come and support their local team.
The Tri State Games were previously held in Stawell and Ararat in 2012.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
