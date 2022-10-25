The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Athletes from the Stawell/Ararat Pumas are preparing for the returning Tri State Games in November

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:10am, first published October 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Athletes competing in track and field at the 2019 Tri State Games. Photo is supplied.

Athletes from Ararat and Stawell are gearing up for the returning Tri State Games which will be held in Cobram in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.