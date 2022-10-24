The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Resilient Ararat is distributing gratitude cards across the town as part of Mental Health Month

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
October 24 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat West Primary School students and Central Grampians LLEN youth project officer Penny Walter-Bourke with their gratitude cards. Photo is supplied.

Blue and yellow gratitude cards have been circulating throughout Ararat to help strengthen connections between residents and their loved ones as part of National Mental Health Month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.