Blue and yellow gratitude cards have been circulating throughout Ararat to help strengthen connections between residents and their loved ones as part of National Mental Health Month.
The cards are being distributed by school-led initiative Resilient Ararat as part of its focus on 'Painting the Town with Gratitude'.
Central Grampians Local Learning and Employment Network (CGLLEN) executive officer Jane Moriarty said residents were encouraged to use the cards to let a friend, family member or colleague know they're appreciated.
"We have chosen gratitude as the theme for this year's Mental Health Month campaign as it's one of the three main principles upon which The Resilience Project is built," Ms Moriarty said.
"Gratitude is about being thankful for the good in our lives rather than focusing on the negatives, or the things we don't have. 'Painting the Town with Gratitude' is designed to help our community practice this skill, while showing their appreciation for the important people in their lives."
Ms Moriarty said giving someone a gratitude card would both make someone's day and give your own sense of wellbeing a boost.
"Our annual campaigns are about bringing a sense of belonging and connection to the wider Ararat community and highlighting the importance of being proactive about our mental health," she added.
Resilient Ararat also launched an art exhibition at Ararat Gallery TAMA as part of the 'Painting the Town with Gratitude' campaign.
The exhibition features replicas of the new Resilience Art Trail panels which were made by Resilient Ararat's cluster schools.
Local artist Alyshia McInnes also designed the panels to represent what each school was individually grateful for.
The Resilience Art Trail exhibition is showing until Sunday, November 27.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
