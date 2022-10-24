The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

The annual Carey Street Kindergarten Spring Time Fair will return on Friday after two years of cancellations

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
October 24 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kids and parents enjoying the Carey Street Kindergarten Spring Time Fair in 2019. Picture supplied.

Carey Street Kindergarten will welcome the return of its annual Spring Time Fair following two years of COVID-related cancellations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.