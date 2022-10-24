Carey Street Kindergarten will welcome the return of its annual Spring Time Fair following two years of COVID-related cancellations.
The fair will be held on Friday from 5-7pm with an aim to raise funds for new equipment and resources to assist teachers with upcoming class time extensions.
READ MORE:
The event will feature indoor market stalls to help visitors get a kickstart on their Christmas shopping, as well as a cake stall chock full of homemade treats.
The outdoor portion will feature plenty of entertainments for the kids, including craft activities, temporary tattoos, nail polish, hairspray and showbags. A barbecue will also be cooking for all attendees.
Visitors from around Ararat will also be making an appearance, including Ararat West Primary School's skipping group, and the 'Bamboozle Circus Group' from Ararat 800.
Carey Street Kindergarten educational leader Kara Bartlett said it was fantastic to see the event return after a difficult two years.
"It's lots of fun and shows great community spirit. It's great to have that back," Mrs Bartlett said.
Funds raised at the event will go towards providing more equipment and resources to the kindergarten teachers, after schooling hours for both the three year old and four year old programs were increased by the state government from 2023 onwards.
Mrs Bartlett said the new hours would be big change for the kindergarten.
"It's been a lot of juggling, figuring out how to fit the hours while still keeping standalone four year old and three year old groups," she said.
"It'll be an interesting time to see how it all works out, but it is exciting that the government is fully funding three year old kindergarten from next year, and valuing the importance of early childhood education."
Mrs Bartlett said all members of the community are welcome to come and support the kindergarten on Friday.
"It's going to be a fun night with entertainment, something for the whole family, and people getting out and enjoying themselves," she said.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.