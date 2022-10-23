The Ararat Advertiser
Emma Kealy pledges $7 million to Willaura Hospital if Coalition wins state election

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated October 23 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:00pm
Member for Lowan Emma Kealy says the state Coalition will prioritise regional healthcare over Labor's planned rail lines.

The Victorian Coalition has announced Willaura Hospital will receive $7 million for upgrades should the party win at the upcoming state elections in November.

