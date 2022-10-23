The Victorian Coalition has announced Willaura Hospital will receive $7 million for upgrades should the party win at the upcoming state elections in November.
Member for Lowan and Victorian Nationals deputy leader Emma Kealy and shadow health minister George Crozier made the announcement last Thursday while visiting the hospital.
Ms Lowan said the Coalition was committed to delivering first-class healthcare facilities to regional areas. She also said the hospital's ongoing upgrades were vital to the community's future wellbeing.
The redevelopment project will include a purpose-built GP clinic, private ensuite bathrooms for patient rooms, a dayroom extension, more disability access ramps, and a new reception and waiting area.
"The existing buildings at the Willaura Hospital are significantly aged and in urgent need of major works to support the fabulous staff at the East Grampians Health Service to deliver the best possible healthcare to our local people," Ms Kealy said in a statement.
"We know that attracting and retaining clinical and support staff is getting harder in regional Victoria, which is one of the many reasons we need to ensure our rural health facilities are first-class.
Ms Kealy also said an elected Coalition government would shelve Premier Dan Andrews' planned $34.5 billion rail line from Cheltenham to Box Hill in favour of further investments and funding of regional hospitals.
"I am proud to be part of a Liberal and Nationals team that recognises that people living in and around Willaura deserve to access great health services locally, and they will be supported by a fantastic purpose-built GP clinic and other important upgrades," Ms Kealy said.
"Victorians will have a clear choice in November - more of Daniel Andrews' all talk and no action approach or a Liberal Nationals Government that will deliver first-class health facilities for all Victorians, not just those living in metropolitan Melbourne."
Ms Kealy was announced as the new state Nationals deputy leader in July, following previous deputy leader Steph Ryan's decision to step down due to family reasons.
Vincent Dwyer is a journalist at The Ararat Advertiser. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
