Kid's entertainment dynamos, The Mik Maks, are ready to rock the Ararat Town Hall stage this Sunday, Oct 23.
The band, comprised of Joel, Al, Ava and their loveable friend Drums the Panda, perform their live shows all across Australia.
Due to the overwhelming success of their online videos on YouTube, they now have over two million little fans across the globe.
Ararat Rural City Council Mayor Jo Armstrong is pleased for Council to be supporting a local group, Ararat Show Society Inc, in bringing The Mik Maks to the Ararat Town Hall stage.
"Originally from Wickliffe, the McInnes brothers are well known to the local community and some of the most popular kids entertainers around," Cr Armstrong said.
"It's wonderful that the Ararat Town Hall hosts such great entertainment for children in our community - The Mik Maks are sure to be a hit."
The Mik Maks specialise in delivering a highly engaging live music experience to children aged 2-8 years.
Ararat Show Society Inc and Ararat Rural City Council are proud to bring this show to the Ararat Town Hall this Sunday from 10.30am - 11.30am.
Tickets are $5 Adults, $2 Children and are available online via www.ararattownhall.com.au.
