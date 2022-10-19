Grampians cricket senior competition ready to return

GRAMPIANS Cricket Association is gearing up for another cricket season, with plenty of changes in the off-season.
Cricket in the region hasn't been immune to the challenges of player numbers, retention and the global pandemic.
Three clubs have gone into recess for the 2022-23 season and getting them back on the pitches will be a task not for the faint-hearted.
The Tatyoon-Buangor hybrid team has withdrawn from the competition for the upcoming season.
Buangor-Tatyoon combined teams leading into the 2018-19 season citing reasons "to allow junior players to develop, ready for the higher grade of cricket".
After losing some players the "merger" allowed the clubs to field competitive sides in both A and B Grades for the season, which was only four years ago.
Navarre is another club that has pulled out for the 2022-23 season due to a lack of numbers.
Youth Club was the latest casualty for the association with skipper Nic Baird moving on the club struggled to get numbers to field a side.
The competition will have no grades, until the second half of the season when teams will be split into two divisions.
Swifts-Great Western will have two sides alongside Halls Gap with two and Rhymney-Moyston will also field two sides.
St Andrews, Chalambar and Pomonal have indicated they will field two sides each.
Association president Marc Brilliant said despite the disappointment of the lack of teams there were still plenty of positives within the region.
"The Henry Gunstone T20 cup will be played with the top two teams once confirmed after everyone has played each other once in late December," he said.
"That's always a fantastic competition and one that everyone looks forward to."
Brilliant said the league has done the best they can with the draw due to the availability of grounds.
"Gordon Street is in the redevelopment phase and we're not 100 per cent sure some other grounds will be ready come round one," he said. "We know Central Park in Stawell is ready and by the time the remainder of the draw needs to be released, we will have more opportunities with ovals."
Brilliant said the association was envisioning two representative games will be played throughout the season.
"We are hoping to play one against Horsham and another against Wimmera Mallee," he said.
"With the reduction of teams, we know some work will need to go into this area."
Brilliant said despite the disappointing numbers in senior cricket, junior cricket was starting to boom.
"We've got three under-16 teams this season and eight under-13 teams," he said.
"If any children, especially at under-16 level in Stawell or Ararat, are looking to join a club they can contact the association and we will point them in the right direction.
"Swifts-Great Western is also hosting Woolworths Blast cricket for ages 5-10 years. It's open to anyone and they can head to PlayCricket.com to sign up."
With juniors still to await another week to start the competition, all eyes will be on seniors this weekend.
The draw:
Swifts-Great Western one will take on Swifts-Great Western two at Central Park.
Halls Gap one and two will go head-to-head out at Halls Gap.
Rhymney-Moyston will also have an intra-club match for its first round as one and two go up against each other at Moyston.
Last year's B Grade champions St Andrews will take on Chalambar at Great Western.
With teams not entering into the competition there will have been plenty of player movement from the dedicated throughout the association and come Saturday an interesting tale will be told with who has moved where in the off-season to get a game of cricket.
Despite everything that's happened in the off-season there will be some fantastic cricket on display at any of the grounds throughout the summer.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
