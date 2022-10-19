Brave footballer lives on

It left me feeling like a heel that day and one of the few times I felt sorry for what I had to do as a coach.- Dave 'Turkey' Thomas
After enjoying successful in the 1971 grand final with the Ararat team, I agreed to coach the seconds teams in 1972.
I had a few interesting experiences during the season, I was lucky enough to have several good young players come on, who later would become very good places for the Ararat's senior team.
One disappointing feature was that we had one good young player who was continually injured.
He was small but talented player who loved to play football.
Unfortunately, he was too brave for his size and kept going in where the angels feared to tread and consequently, suffered many head injuries and missed out on playing on many occasions.
So one day the selection committee and I decided, though a tremendous player, that for his own good we should stop picking him before some irreversible damage was done.
The trouble was he worked in Melbourne and came home to play so he could not be contacted.
The next Saturday he came to my backdoor.
He was most upset that he had come all the way home from Melbourne to find out he was not selected.
It was left to me to explain that for his own good the selection committee could not run the risk of permanent injury caused by us playing him, only to be injured again.
It was a very sorry time to explain that we were taking something that he loved to do and not be able to contact him.
I felt for him because I know how much I would feel oving the game to suddenly have it taken away from me.
He was a very popular player and it seemed to be a harsh thing to do though it had been done for his own benefit, and how the club should handle his future.
It left me feeling like a heel that day and one of the few times I felt sorry for what I had to do as a coach.
Still, it is only a memory now and we are still good friends.
The brave little footballer lives on to fight another day.
One day my reserves team played Horsham and has an interesting game, as it always was.
After the game my team celebrated a bit enthusiastically on the sidelines.
While watching the seniors game, I was called for because they had become a bit boisterous and were taken to the Horsham police station.
I had to travel to the station and plead their case and give a guarantee their behaviour before they could be released into my care.
Boys will be boys and everything ironed itself out.
They were all behaved themselves for the rest of the game prior to returning to Ararat.
