The Ararat Advertiser

Brave footballer lives on

By David Thomas
Updated October 20 2022 - 7:37am, first published October 19 2022 - 9:47pm
David 'Turkey' Thomas reflects on a challenging decision he made during his time as reserves coach at the Ararat Football Club in 1972. Picture supplied

It left me feeling like a heel that day and one of the few times I felt sorry for what I had to do as a coach.

- Dave 'Turkey' Thomas

After enjoying successful in the 1971 grand final with the Ararat team, I agreed to coach the seconds teams in 1972.

