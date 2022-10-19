The Ararat Show Society Inc committee is devastated to announce its heartbreaking decision to call off the Ararat Show for 2022 - scheduled for Sunday.
To close the door on the hard work and preparation just a week out has left the committee feeling shattered for the community.
Committee president Gwenda Allgood said the show was something the community put on the calendar to look forward to.
"Unfortunately we've had some damage to the pavilion with pipes overflowing damaging the carpet and the roof has holes in it," she said.
"We're in a little bit of a mess."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology Ararat has been dealt 108.1mm of rain for the month of October.
It's left the grounds soft and spongy. At the time of publication, on Friday it was predicted Ararat would see another 5-10mm of rain and on Sunday 1-5mm of rain.
When the committee made the decision to call off the show, the BOM had predicted 10-20mm of rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"The weather is just such an uncertain and we know the ground wouldn't hold up with cars and trucks with rides coming in," Mrs Allgood said.
"It would turn very muddy very quickly with how wet the ground is now. We've had to return all the show entries and it's one of the most heartbreaking things."
Mrs Allgood said the committee agreed that there were a lot of other groups and events that were worse off but after everything they had been through with COVID-19 forcing the show to be cancelled for the past two years, they hoped they could get 2022 up and running.
"We've had the MikMaks booked in for the past three years so it's disappointing we can't get that happening for the community," she said.
"We had to make the call early and be responsible."
Mrs Allgood said the committee were in agreeance they didn't want people to travel if there was a last-minute call-off of the event.
"We had to make a call, as hard as it that was and as early as we could," she said.
"If I look at the silver lining we do have things in place as we have for the past two years and some of those things we can continue to hold onto and use again."
Mrs Allgood said she believes after dealing with COVID and the past two years of cancelled events have impacted volunteers.
"I think people are tired of putting in work for things to be cancelled," she said.
"Our issue at as the show committee is too we are all getting older and our committee is getting older.
"We have to bring young people on board.
"We understand COVID has pushed them all back into their holes and they aren't going to do anything but sooner or later we need to come out of this and we have to survive.
"We have other generations coming up and if we don't get all these things on track and happening there will be nothing for the young ones.
"That's what frightens me the most. What are my grandchildren and their children going to have to enjoy."
Mrs Allgood said she is involved in the community and hopes to leave a legacy for her family to be involved in the community and implored others to consider doing the same.
"We have generations that have been involved and so have other members," she said.
"We just need another generation to come along and help us out as well.
"Everyone has been so beaten and downtrodden. I understand that. I really hope though that maybe people can now see that this is the time to put their heads up and see that they might give it a go.
"We realise the timing is difficult. Despite being a small committee we had groups offering support and help in the wings."
The show committee has been meeting for over 160 years, however, there hasn't been as many shows due to years such as through the war and now COVID-19.
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
