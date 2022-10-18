EGHS tireless volunteers recognised with awards

The East Grampians Health Service has recognised the work and support of its 150 volunteers at the 17th Volunteer Recognition Awards.
At the awards, 26 volunteers were recognised for five, 10, 15 and 20 years, and an outstanding 25 years of service to 70 Lowe Street by Betty Flavell. The event incorporated the past two years' service awards, with the event not held last year due to COVID-19.
Guest speaker at the awards was Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch president Dianne Radford, who spoke about the foundation and its work in Ararat.
Herself a strong advocate for volunteerism and an active volunteer in the community, Mrs Radford thanked EGHS's volunteers for their support of the health service.
EGHS chief executive Nick Bush paid tribute to the 150 volunteers who work across many different areas of the health service, including the EGHS Auxiliary, Residents' Support Group, Ark Toy and Activity Library Auxiliary, Willaura Health Care Auxiliary, Oncology, Red Cross, Garden View Court, 70 Lowe Street and the Patricia Hinchey Centre.
"Our extraordinary volunteers are an integral part of our EGHS community and we are here to celebrate their outstanding efforts," Mr Bush said. "Volunteers dedicate countless hours to enrich the lives of our patients, residents and consumers and our staff appreciate their support."
They provide comfort and care to those in need and this does not go unnoticed. They have become part of the fabric of East Grampians Health Service. Congratulations to all our long service award recipients."
Awards presented:
25 years of service: Betty Flavell - 70 Lowe Street.
20 years of service: Shelley Green (2021) - EGHS Auxiliary, Liz De Fegley - EGHS Auxiliary.
15 years of service: Alana Foster (2021) - EGHS Auxiliary, Alan Grant - Oncology, Bertha Grant - Oncology, Dawn Wigg - Oncology, Pauline Carman - Oncology, Kaye Fox - Oncology, Margaret Carmichael - Oncology, Kate Arbon-Ellis - Oncology and Residents' Support Group, Noela Mackay - Patricia Hinchey Centre, Joy Wheeler - Red Cross, Pam Riley - Residents' Support Group, Jane Richardson - Residents' Support Group, Judy Paterson - Willaura Health Care Auxiliary, Ruth Gellert - Willaura Health Care Auxiliary.
10 years of service: Robyn Clelland (2021) - Ark Toy and Activity Library, Robyn Sleep (2021) - Ark Toy and Activity Library, Marg Graham - Ark Toy and Activity Library, Rob Keith - Patricia Hinchey Centre, Lynne Wilson - Residents' Support Group.
5 years of service: Cathy McAdie (2021) - Patricia Hinchey Centre, Marlene Goudie - Residents' Support Group, Lorraine John - EGHS Auxiliary, Sue Pye (2021) - EGHS Auxiliary.
