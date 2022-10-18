The Ararat Advertiser

EGHS tireless volunteers recognised with awards

Updated October 20 2022 - 7:36am, first published October 18 2022 - 11:26pm
Lowe Street stalwart Betty Flavell awas recognised for her 25 years of service to the aged care facility. Picture supplied
Liz de Fegely and Shelley Green were honoured with a 20 year service award for thier work with the EGHS Auxiliary. Picture supplied
Bertha Grant, Pauline Carman, Alan Grant, Judy Paterson, Alana Foster, Ruth Gellert, Joy Wheeler, Jane Richardson, Noela Mackay, Kate Arbon-Ellis, Dawn Wigg, Margaret Carmichael (absent Kaye Fox) were awarded for their 15 years of service. Picture supplied
Rob Keith, Lynne Wilson, Marg Graham (absent Robyn Clellend, Robyn Sleep) were recognise for their decade of service with EGHS. Picture supplied
Cathy McAdie and Marlene Goudie (absent Lorraine John, Sue Pye) have notched up five years of service. Picture supplied

The East Grampians Health Service has recognised the work and support of its 150 volunteers at the 17th Volunteer Recognition Awards.

Local News

