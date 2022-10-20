Central with space and shedding

Secure your family's future with this well-appointed home opposite Ararat College and just minutes' walk from the CBD. Elevated and inviting, the home offers main suite with ensuite and twin robes. Living options include formal lounge and dining, plus a second living area with a cosy wood fire and connecting outdoor pergola area. The kitchen offers gas cooking, a dishwasher and a walk-in pantry. All bedrooms have built-in robes and the family bathroom comes with shower-over-spa. Ducted cooling, security system, carporting and a six-kilowatt solar system are included. Onsite is a 20 x 7-metre (approx) trade shed complete with cave.

