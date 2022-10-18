October 20
Halls Gap
Halls Gap Book Club will host its annual meeting at 7.30pm at 20-22 Grampians Road. For more information visit: allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-book-club/200022100283229 or call 5356 4751.
October 28
Halls Gap
Halls Gap Twilight Market will start at The Peaks Precinct, 2 , Heath Street at 5pm. The event is a great community gathering with there being opportunities to do some after work shopping at Russ Studios, Dot and Frankie and Grampians Wine Cellars. For more information visit: allevents.in/halls%20gap/halls-gap-twilight-market/200022198965507.
November 11
Moyston
Join Lindie Gunston for a powerful evening of audience readings at 12 Brooke Street, Moyston from 7pm - 8.30pm. Lindie is a well-loved psychic, medium and teacher, who empowers and inspires her audiences through her authentic psychic, spirit and soul connections. For more information visit: trybooking.com/events/954688/sessions/3396712/sections/1736841/tickets.
November 19
Pomonal
Pomonal Estate will host a twilight cinema from 6-9pm. As part of the Grampians Wine Festival Month, they are hosting a Twilight Cinema Fundraiser for Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness & Research Centre.
November 30
Ararat
Victoria Police will host an information hearing about joining the force from 6pm to 7:30pm at Alexandra Oval Community Centre, 1 Waratah Avenue. The event will go through the recruitment process, training at the academy and policing in Ararat. For more information people can visit: eventbrite.com.au/e/police-information-session-ararat-tickets-423766736717.
November 5
Ararat
Musician Barry Morgan will perform at the Ararat Bowls Club at 7.30pm. Morgan rose to fame after performing on ABC's Spicks and Specks, where he became an instant audience favourite. He has since gone on to grace our TV screens on many shows, including In Gordon Street Tonight, The Marngrook Footy Show and ABC's New Years' Eve Pub Quiz.
