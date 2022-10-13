The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Police want drivers to slow down after Western Highway road damage

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated October 13 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Water-related damage to road surfaces has kept police and other emergency services on their toes over the last few days. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Police are warning drivers to watch out for large unexpected potholes on the Western Highway - or risk trashing a tyre - or even causing a high-speed smash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.