Police are warning drivers to watch out for large unexpected potholes on the Western Highway - or risk trashing a tyre - or even causing a high-speed smash.
"I drive from Ballarat to Ararat this morning and they were everywhere," Sergeant Leah Kersing said.
"Please just slow down.
"Some of these holes are like craters. You can blow your tyre or at high speed you have a situation where you lose control of the vehicle and have a serious collision.
"In fact, I'd say just stay off the roads for the moment unless you really need to be."
She said police based in towns along the Western Highway had been dealing with smashes and potholes "all day" on Thursday.
"The left lanes are especially affected - and its particularly bad around Beaufort."
The main road is now open between Ballarat and Ararat after Green Hill Lake overflowed onto the Western Highway late Thursday, forcing emergency services to close it until 9pm.
