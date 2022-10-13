Lions secure the services of premiership coach again

Great Western's 2019 premiership coach Will Bell has returned to the club for the 2023 season, after a year off from the top coaching role.
Bell announced his departure from the club midway through 2021 - the coach needing a break from the role and had his sights set on building a house and spending time with his family.
Well, the house isn't built but Bell said he's found a new lease on life by having a break and ready to tackle the season ahead.
"It's been nice being able to reconnect with family and friends and do all those things you can't do while you are coaching football," he said. "We're still waiting to get started with the house and looks like we're about to kick off now which will take us up to footy season but we'll manage it and get by. We're really looking forward to football kicking off again which will be good."
Bell said towards the end of the 2021 season he felt he was starting to get burnt out.
"I think, like most people in the world, COVID did take it's toll on everyone and I wasn't excluded in that," he said. "Trying to be a footy coach and keep other people going through that period was pretty taxing. You're trying to get yourself up and going and trying to take another 50 people with you and make sure they are feeling positive and upbeat.
"There were times during that period where young guys were having pretty down times in their lives. Your role as a coach and a mate is to be right across that and give them the support that they need."
The job of the coach can be pretty gruesome at times. It's not just about going out there and coaching a group of guys on game day and enjoying what footy clubs have to offer - there's a lot more going on these days."
Bell's long list of achievements include being part of the development of the successful Ararat Storm era and he took the Lions up from dwelling in the cellar to a premiership.
Bell's holistic approach to coaching and sporting clubs is what has drawn him back into the job.
"Hopefully we can take the club back up the ladder again," he said. "It (2022) was a pretty cruel year for the club. We come off finishing third (in 2021) and were right in the window to go back-to-back. It was what it was and we'll just try again."
Bell said a focus for him for the 2023 season would be to have local retainment and recruitment.
"Localing sporting clubs don't go round the clock without having local people - they go hand-in-hand," he said.
"It's been a really big emphasis - getting local people so we have them at training and have them at club functions and as a club you can enjoy those things together.
"When you start looking outside that box you have people who come in who are only here for a short time and then they leave."
Ryan Folkes has signed on to wear the Lions colours once more, albeit will be sporting his shorter locks than the last time he wore the jumper.
Folkes re-joined his home club the Swifts in 2022, but will head back to the den under the guidance of Will Bell.
"We're looking for a whole club approach," Bell said.
"It's not just about football and netball but it's about that community engagement.
"Great Western is a little prospering community where people gather to the club at the weekend.
"Coming off the COVID years we're just trying to get things going again and continue our work in making it a great place to be."
Rural and regional story-telling is where my passion lies. Email: cassandra.langley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
