Redbacks face test from CBL champs

Round three of the Country Basketball League Southwest division will be electric, as some of the best sides in the competition go head to head.
The last two champion sides will go head to head in Ararat on Saturday night, when reigning champions Horsham head down the highway.
Ararat are coming off a big win against Warrnambool in round one, while Portland forfeited their round two clash with the Redbacks.
Although they too defeated the Seahawks, Horsham had a scrappy start to their season and will look to improve in round three.
However, the 2021-22 champions are likely to present more of a threat to the Redbacks and will be the side's first real test of the 2022-23 season.
The Hornets will hope injured skipper Mitch Martin will have overcome an ankle injury, while Ballarat Miner Austin McKenzie gives the side some flair and energy through mid-court.
Portland host the Surfcoast Chargers, who have enjoyed a mixed start to the season after going down to Terang and defeating Colac.
After defeating Warrnambool in round one, Colac face a challenging search for their next win as they head across the border to face the Magic in Millicent.
On Sunday, Colac face Mt Gambier, while the Hornets will have to back up their performance against Ararat on Saturday night on Sunday, when Horsham hosts Portland in the Hornets' first home game of the season.
It is also a grand final rematch, with Portland having come runner up in both 2020-21, to Ararat, and 2021-22, to Horsham.
Terang and Warrnambool both have byes this round.
In the women's competition, 2021-22 champions Portland will enjoy a bumper weekend.
The Coasters host the unbeaten Surfcoast Chargers on Saturday, and before facing the Horsham Hornets on Sunday.
Millicent, Mt Gambier, Terang and Warrnambool all have byes this round.
