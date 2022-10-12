The Ararat Advertiser

Redbacks face test from CBL champs

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated October 13 2022 - 9:00am, first published October 12 2022 - 10:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ararat Redbacks are ready to face Horsham on Saturday night.

Round three of the Country Basketball League Southwest division will be electric, as some of the best sides in the competition go head to head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.