The Ararat Theatre Company has kicked off rehearsals for this year's end of year production, Caravans: The Trailer.
The sequel to Caravans, this production was put on hold for the past two years due to COVID-19, but is back with all the laughs and sight gags audiences have come to expect.
Written and directed by locals John Mawson and Rob Smith, from Play on Words, Ararat Theatre Company has welcomed back regular performers, as well as a number of new faces this year.
Caravans: The Trailer features the same setting as Caravans, with many of the same characters.
However there are also a few new caravan park residents and a brand new storyline.
Again the story revolves around the hapless Laurie (Daryl Lowerson).
This time Laurie suspects that a new camper Barry (Charlie Millear), who seems to know his wife Joan (Leanne McCready) 'too well', may be the father of his son.
In his attempt to get DNA samples from Barry, Laurie not only alienates Joan and those around him but also manages to lose his grandson who he is supposed to be looking after, in the process.
Joan's sister Heather (Rennie Hannan) and husband Gunter (Daryl Chaplin) return, as does Joan and Heather's mother (Abbey Rigby), the Contessa (Jill Denys), hippie Fern (Judy Smith), her daughter Carol (Evee Cosgriff), caravan park manager Reg (Bryan Kennedy) the band of lifeguards lead by John Marriott, Ian McCready, Jo Rigby, and Jarita Barry, and plenty of cameo roles played by John Steele, Peta Chaplin, Jodie Holwell, Harry Belcher, Libby Johnston and Maiara Barry-Goncalves.
Caravans: The Trailer will be performed at the Ararat Town Hall on Thursday, November 10, and Friday, November 11.
The format has changed this year, and will not include a meal.
Tickets are $25, BYO nibbles/supper, with drinks at bar prices (no BYO drinks).
Tickets for the Ararat production are available from the Ararat Town Hall website www.ararattownhall.com.au.
The production will also travel to Moyston and Willaura the following weekend.
