House fire under police guard in Western Victoria

Police are guarding the scene of an overnight house fire in Ararat's south.
The Webb Street blaze was reported at 11.54pm Tuesday.
The CFA said that on arrival, volunteers found the front of a single storey fully involved in fire.
Seven CFA vehicles attended from Ararat, Stawell, and Smythesdale - including a rehabilitation unit.
The CFA said investigations into the cause were ongoing.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
