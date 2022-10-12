THE and District Historical Society will turn back the clock later this month for a double celebration.
The society will mark its 60th anniversary and History Week, with a vintage high tea inside Langi Morgala Museum.
Society president Tammi Munro said the event was a way to celebrate the society's achievements over the past six decades, especially the continued operation of Ararat's oldest museum.
"The society was formed in 1962 by a group of people keen to preserve the district's history, and we are proud to continue their legacy," Mrs Munro said.
It was the donation of a collection of Aboriginal artifacts that ultimately led to the formation of an historical society and museum in Ararat.
In the 1850s famers John and Lawrence Mooney took up land adjacent to the Pyrenees Ranges and close to the Wimmera River, at what is now known as Mooney's Gap.
The pair became friendly with the aborigines of the Wimmera River area and over the years Lawrence Mooney obtained many artifacts from the local tribes.
After his death in 1956, Lawrence Mooney's family donated the collection to the then Ararat City Council.
The collection sat in storage in the council's record's room at Alexandra Hall until January 1960, when the Institute of Anatomy in Canberra requested council to hand over the collection.
The institute considered the Mooney collection the best individual collection in Australia.
A move by council to hand over the collection was met with strong opposition by Ararat residents and council eventually told the institute they wouldn't release the collection as it was a gift to the Ararat City Council.
Allan Blachford was mayor at the time and having a keen interest in the Mooney Collection, sought a place to display the collection for public inspection.
Ararat Town Hall was considered the obvious spot, so the council's engineering office was transferred from the right-hand side front of the town hall to a room by the west side entrance of the town hall.
White's Joinery Works were engaged to construct glass fronted show cases to house the collection, and a working bee was organised to transfer the artifacts to the town hall where they were arranged in showcases.
At the same time, a collection of Aboriginal artifacts that had been collected by the late HC Best, were added to the display.
At 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 25, 1960, the Mooney and Best Collections were displayed for public inspection. The response was beyond expectation.
On August 17, 1962, a public meeting was held in the Ararat Town Hall to consider the formation of an historical society for Ararat.
The meeting was well attended, and after the proposal was explained, it was unanimously agreed to form the Ararat and District Historical Society.
A sub-committee comprising Lorna Banfield, Perc Biggin and Fred Homburg was appointed to draw up a constitution for the society. With minor alterations, the constitution was adopted at a meeting on October 5, 1962.
Alan Blachford was elected president, Perc Biggin and Fred Homburg vice presidents, E. Gwynne secretary, and Lorna Banfield treasurer.
Six years later, the society decided it needed a permanent home to display items from the district's past, so in May 1968, the society approached council with a proposal.
A resolution was put to council that the sum of $15,000 be set aside from the Civic Improvement Fund for the purchase and furnishing of a suitable building to house historical items. The motion was unanimously carried.
Prestige Pty Ltd owned an old grain store in Queen Street and agreed to sell the building to council for the sum of $10,000.
Council inspectors estimated $10,000 would be needed to prepare the building to house a museum.
When then Premier Sir Henry Bolte visited town in May 1970, he promised the sum of $6,667 on a two-to-one basis, which the council met with $3,333.
Work on the building started almost immediately, and on August 21, 1970, then Mayor Cr G. Marx handed over the keys to the museum committee.
Once the building was ready for occupation by the historical society, many working bees were held to set up the museum. Pyramid tables were built, and skeleton rooms were erected.
Permission was granted by the council to transfer the Mooney and Best Collections from the town hall to the museum.
Stan Kelly painted murals of the discovery of gold at Cathcart and of an Aboriginal camp.
Several glass showcases were donated to the society by well-wishers, and Alan Vanstan donated a flag.
A "K" Class steam locomotive was bought from the Victorian Railways mainly from the contributions of members of the historical society and sat proudly at the side of the museum for decades.
Society members worked hard to prepare the museum opening to coincide with the Golden Gateway Festival and His Excellency, Sir Rohan Delacombe, Governor of Victoria, officially opened the museum on October 23, 1970.
His Excellency named the museum Morgala (Aboriginal for yesterday), and the historical society later agreed to add the word Langi (Aboriginal for home).
The museum continues to operate on a part time basis, staffed by volunteers, with the Mooney Collection remaining the centre piece of the museum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.