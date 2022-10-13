Updates and resort-style alfresco

The words luxury and resort come to mind here, so if you're looking for wow-factor in a modernised period home, this is the one for you. The solid-brick California bungalow-style home offers two living areas, a well-appointed kitchen, updated bathroom and fully-tiled ensuite. Outside is an oasis with landscaped gardens and banana palms surrounding an in-ground pool with night lights and a water feature. Merbau decking, outdoor kitchen, shedding and carporting are just some of the extra features at this meticulously maintained property near parks, lakes, shops and schools.

