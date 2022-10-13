Updates and resort-style alfresco

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
The words luxury and resort come to mind here, so if you're looking for wow-factor in a modernised period home, this is the one for you. The solid-brick California bungalow-style home offers two living areas, a well-appointed kitchen, updated bathroom and fully-tiled ensuite. Outside is an oasis with landscaped gardens and banana palms surrounding an in-ground pool with night lights and a water feature. Merbau decking, outdoor kitchen, shedding and carporting are just some of the extra features at this meticulously maintained property near parks, lakes, shops and schools.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.