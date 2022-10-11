The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Ararat and Stawell Cross Country Club celebrate season with presentation night

October 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Thompson, Peter Gibson and Tess Thompson

The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club held its presentation night last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.