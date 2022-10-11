The Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club held its presentation night last Friday.
The 2022 season was very successful, ending with all 19 sponsored races being held. Throughout the evening awards were presented to winners of the season for their achievements. Peter Gibson took out the Club Aggregate on 152 points. Running every race for the season held him head fast in front of Tess Thompson on 136 points.
For the open Club Championship Mark Thompson won with Tess runner up. Mark only qualified for the open championship in the last race for the season. He came first in all sealed Championships races. He thanked the club for putting on each weekly race and reflected on the last time he won the Club championship when he was 17 years old.
Tess Thompson secured the Ladies Championship with her fantastic season. She was the fastest woman 15 times during this season. Tess spoke on how welcoming the club had made her feel at each weekly race. The over 40's championship was won by Mark Thompson with Peter Gibson taking the over 50's championship.
Other recipients on the night were Jess Hunt, presented with the Encouragement award for her considerable improvement throughout the season and she brought an air of friendliness to the club. Nicki Blackie was awarded the Club Person in recognition of her volunteering hours during the season.
After 30 years of membership with the club Gary Saunders was awarded life membership. The 80-year-old veteran has ran 467 club races and won 17 of them in the 30 years. He still is an active runner with the club challenging himself with the longer distances of up to 10kms.
Gary started running with the club when his son Philo Saunders, now an Olympian coach, started running with the club back in 1992. He said in his thank you speech that he had started running the year earlier, but the Stawell City Brass band practised on Sundays, when they changed the rehearsal times he could then run with the club.
President Shev Healy thanked all members, sponsors and the committee for a remarkable season. The club is looking forward next season and putting on the 40th running of the Easter L Kent Fun Run in 2023.
The club will have its AGM on Thursday 3rd November, 2023 at 7pm. Please contact the club via email sacccinc@gmail.com for further details.
