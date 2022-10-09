The Ararat Advertiser
Teen charged following car crash into house at Ararat

Ben Fraser
Updated October 9 2022 - 9:33pm, first published 9:30pm
A Halls Gap boy was charged with at least seven charges including three counts of aggravated burglary. File picture

Northern Grampian Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged a 17-year-old boy following a car crash into a house in Ararat on Saturday.

