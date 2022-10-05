The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

What a winter...

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated October 6 2022 - 12:07am, first published October 5 2022 - 11:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ararat has once again proved itself to be a powerhouse of the region, with multiple teams making grand finals and winning premierships in 2022. Pictures by Alex Blain, Kaye Bulger and Terri-Anne Lewis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.