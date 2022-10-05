What a winter...

Ararat has once again proved itself to be a powerhouse of the region, with multiple teams making grand finals and winning premierships in 2022. Pictures by Alex Blain, Kaye Bulger and Terri-Anne Lewis.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.